AP: BJP maintains silence regarding attack on CM Jagan's poll campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Even as leaders of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party have been making much noise following the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, their poll partner, the BJP, has stayed away from the political slugfest.
While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan dismissed the incident as drama, BJP State president D Purandeswari has demanded a detailed probe into the attack.
Soon after news about Jagan sustaining an injury after being hit by a stone emerged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several national leaders who took to social media platform X and wished him a speedy recovery. “I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan garu,” Modi had tweeted.
A source pointed out that as the Prime Minister himself tweeted, the leaders did not want to take a stand that would contradict the party’s stance.
Further, leaders of the saffron party opined that the attack might be the handiwork of mischief mongers and not politically motivated.
“It looked like the stone was hurled at Jagan by professional bird hunters of Kolleru lake region,” a senior leader remarked.
It has been learnt that the party leadership would take a stand on the matter once the probe in concluded. “The investigation is in preliminary stages and the Election Commission, too, is involved. So, we believe that the probe will be conducted in a fair manner. We do not want to jump to conclusions and get involved in the issue at this stage,” he explained.
Pointing out that the BJP’s manifesto was also released on Sunday, the leader said had the party leadership joined the war of words, attention would have been drawn away from the poll promises.
However, BJP leaders joined the TDP and JSP in demanding the Governor for a CBI probe.