AP: BJP maintains silence regarding attack on CM Jagan's poll campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Even as leaders of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party have been making much noise following the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, their poll partner, the BJP, has stayed away from the political slugfest.

While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan dismissed the incident as drama, BJP State president D Purandeswari has demanded a detailed probe into the attack.

Soon after news about Jagan sustaining an injury after being hit by a stone emerged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several national leaders who took to social media platform X and wished him a speedy recovery. “I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan garu,” Modi had tweeted.

A source pointed out that as the Prime Minister himself tweeted, the leaders did not want to take a stand that would contradict the party’s stance.

Further, leaders of the saffron party opined that the attack might be the handiwork of mischief mongers and not politically motivated.