AP elections 2024: YSRC aims to retain all 7 Palnadu Assembly seats

GUNTUR : The ruling YSRC is striving to retain all seven Assembly segments in Palnadu district for the second consecutive time, while the Opposition TDP is also leaving no stone unturned to regain its lost glory.

After the reorganisation of districts, Palnadu has as many as seven Assembly seats: Pedakurapadu, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Vinukonda, Gurajala, and Macherla. The YSRC has a stronghold over Palnadu, a region that has remained backward for several years, as it managed to get the vote bank of minorities supported the Congress in the past.

Despite losing all seven Assembly segments, the TDP has renominated most of the candidates, except for a few changes. The party has fielded Bhashyam Praveen, a realtor, in Pedakurappadu, and Kanna Lakshminarayana in Sattenapalli.