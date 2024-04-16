AP government join hands with NIRDPR to boost skill development initiatives in state

VIJAYAWADA : The Department of Skills Development and Training, under the leadership of Principal Secretary (Department of Skills Development and Training) S Suresh Kumar, held a high-level meeting with National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) director general VG Narendra Kumar, and his team at NIRDPR Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Discussions centred around leveraging technology and innovative approaches to enhance the impact of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), a flagship skill development programme.

One of the key proposals was the creation of ‘Skill Experience Centres’ in a few places in the State.

These centres would provide career counselling, real-time exposure to vocational courses through interactive digital platforms, and aspiration-building activities. The aim is to substantially reduce dropout rates in DDU-GKY centres by making the experience more engaging and informative for prospective trainees.