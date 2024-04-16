AP police develop AI tool to easily access election literature

KADAPA : Kadapa police, under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, took up an initiative to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called ‘Election Mitra’ (www.electionmitra.in).

An AI-based search tool, Election Mitra can help stakeholders get required information from thousands of pages of election-related literature in a fast, user-friendly and authentic manner by allowing them to interact with the database in natural human language.

The tool has incorporated information contained in more than 25,750 pages of source literature in the form of election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, notifications and Model Code of Conduct.

It has also incorporated police related-literature like the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, Evidence Act and all special and local laws such as the SC/ST Act, Representation of People’s Act and Excise Act, the AP Police Manual and other documents like draft SOPs.