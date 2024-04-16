AP police develop AI tool to easily access election literature

KADAPA : Kadapa police, under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, took up an initiative to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called ‘Election Mitra’ (www.electionmitra.in).
An AI-based search tool, Election Mitra can help stakeholders get required information from thousands of pages of election-related literature in a fast, user-friendly and authentic manner by allowing them to interact with the database in natural human language.
The tool has incorporated information contained in more than 25,750 pages of source literature in the form of election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, circulars, press notes, notifications and Model Code of Conduct.
It has also incorporated police related-literature like the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, Evidence Act and all special and local laws such as the SC/ST Act, Representation of People’s Act and Excise Act, the AP Police Manual and other documents like draft SOPs.
Election Mitra tool will help officials easily refer to and obtain any required information at any time from this vast body of literature. The proposal for such an AI based tool was first mooted in the review meeting conducted by the ECI on January 9, 2024, with district election officers and district superintendents of police.
UNIQUE FEATURES OF AI TOOL
Accuracy and reliability of results: Election Mitra gives only authentic information along with exact references to the source documents. There is no chance of errors or false answers.
Data protection & sovereignty: All data processing of Election Mitra is done in India-based servers and at no point does the user data leave Indian jurisdiction, unlike ChatGPT and Copilot. It has been developed by Kadapa District Police in collaboration with EvaDay Techmercial, a Hyderabad-based startup funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and Meta Corporation (the owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp)
WHO CAN USE IT
Election returning officers, police officers, election observers, senior district level officers, various nodal officers for different election related functions, legal advisers etc
Common citizens interested to get authentic information about the election process