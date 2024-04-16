AP: SUV carries man’s body on top for 18 kilometers

ANANTAPUR : In a shocking incident, an SUV reportedly hit a man and carried the body on its roof for at least 18 km in Anantapur district late Sunday night. The driver of the SUV drove with the body on the vehicle till passersby raised an alarm.

According to Atmakur SI Muneer Ahmed, the victim, J Erraswamy of Cholasamudram village in Kuderu mandal, visited his in-law’s house on Sunday and was returning home on his two-wheeler when a speeding Innova vehicle coming in the opposite direction reportedly hit his bike. With the impact of the collision, Erraswamy flung into the air and fell on the vehicle top. However, the SUV driver did not stop and continued to travel 18 km. When the vehicle reached Hanimireddi Palli in Beluguppa mandal, passersby alerted the SUV driver about the body on his vehicle.

A case has been registered and manhunt underway to find accused at large.