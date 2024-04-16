‘Every voter should exercise their franchise without fail’, says Bapatla collector

GUNTUR : As elections are scheduled to be held on May 13, all necessary action is being taken to ensure all voters are able to exercise their franchise, said Bapatla Collector Ranjit Bhasha. He inaugurated a model polling center in Gullapalli village in Cherukupalli mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, following the regulations of Election Commission of India, 120% EVMs have been readied and distributed assembly and parliament constituency wise in the district. As many as 1,510 polling centres have been set up in the district, 337 centres have been identified as problematic areas and vigil has been increased to prevent any untoward incidents, he added.

According to the officials, as many as 59 teams have been formed for the effective implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). There are also media certification and monitoring cells, and election expenditure monitoring cells to observe spending of candidates. As a precautionary measure, a total of 8,288 history-sheeters and suspicious people are bound over.

Out of a total of 137 licensed weapons in the district, 86 have been deposited with police, and the exemption was given to others.