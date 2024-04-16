Government school students in AP can now retain textbooks

VIJAYAWADA : Progress reports will be distributed to students on April 23, the last day before the schools close for the academic year, said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash and stated that starting this year, students will no longer need to return their textbooks to the schools; instead, they will retain them for reference purposes.

He further said that building on the success of last year’s parent-teacher meeting held on the final day of the academic year, similar arrangements are expected this year. “Like in previous years, parents will receive their child’s annual exam progress report and have the opportunity to discuss their child’s progress with teachers during the meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, principals and teachers are tasked with ensuring 100% parent attendance at these meetings. Class teachers are directed to remind parents about the upcoming meeting on April 23. Principals are encouraged to promote reading among students by recommending science and social science books from the past two academic years, both during the school year and summer vacation.