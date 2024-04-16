'It is the party's right to seek thorough probe': YSRC leader Sajjala on attack against CM

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the Opposition parties for claiming that the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was staged, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday said the Opposition is levelling such allegations as their existence is at stake.

Asserting that it was their right to demand for a thorough probe, Sajjala said, “It was Jagan who was attacked and MLA Velampalli Srinivas was injured in the incident. The attack was not carried out on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu or JSP president Pawan Kalyan.”

Stating that TDP leaders were making the attack look like a stage-managed one, he said, “They are asking about the failure of the police, why power supply was snapped and even demanding for a CBI enquiry. However, we are concerned about who the attacker is.” The YSRC leader said all the points raised by the TDP have to be assessed by the department which is looking after the Chief Minister’s security. “The administration is being run by the Election Commission and it is supervising the probe,” he noted.