'Jagan has a PhD in uttering lies beautifully to deceive people': TDP leader Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said there is no connection between what the YSRC president says and what he does.
Addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Rajam Assembly constituency on Monday, Naidu said Jagan utters lies beautifully to deceive the people. “He has a PhD in uttering lies,” he quipped.
Asserting that the overwhelming response to public meetings of TDP and its allies shows which way people are leaning, the TDP chief said post-elections, NDA will form government in the State.
Naidu accused Jagan of totally debilitating the irrigation projects in North Andhra. “Our government had spent Rs 1,600 crore on these projects while Jagan has spent a mere Rs 594 crore in these five years,” he added.
Criticising the ruling party for politicising the stone pelting on the Chief Minister, Naidu dismissed the incident as “high drama meant to evoke public sympathy”. Jagan is a master in blaming others for the crime committed by him, he observed.
On the issue of Bhogapuram Airport, the TDP supremo said it should have been completed by now, if not for Jagan’s negligence. He assured that all the units that were shut in the region would be reopened once the alliance formed the government.
He said while the public turnout to Praja Galam meetings is genuine, those attending Jagan’s meetings are paid workers. “Jagan is spending Rs 25 crore per meeting. If he had spent this money on his advisors, irrigation projects in North Andhra would have been completed by now,” he remarked.
Later, addressing the Praja Galam meeting in Palasa, he recalled how he camped at Palasa during the Titli cyclone to ensure normalcy was restored and cyclone victims were taken care of. “Despite being in Vizianagaram back then, Jagan didn’t visit the victims of the cyclone,” he pointed out.
Listing out various promises of TDP and its allies, Naidu said the YSRC government hasn’t conducted DSC in the past five years. “As many as 75% of the teachers in AP were recruited during the TDP regime through 11 DSCs. My first signature after winning will be on the DSC. I will fill all the vacant posts in the police department, too,” he promised.