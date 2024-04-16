'Jagan has a PhD in uttering lies beautifully to deceive people': TDP leader Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said there is no connection between what the YSRC president says and what he does.

Addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Rajam Assembly constituency on Monday, Naidu said Jagan utters lies beautifully to deceive the people. “He has a PhD in uttering lies,” he quipped.

Asserting that the overwhelming response to public meetings of TDP and its allies shows which way people are leaning, the TDP chief said post-elections, NDA will form government in the State.

Naidu accused Jagan of totally debilitating the irrigation projects in North Andhra. “Our government had spent Rs 1,600 crore on these projects while Jagan has spent a mere Rs 594 crore in these five years,” he added.

Criticising the ruling party for politicising the stone pelting on the Chief Minister, Naidu dismissed the incident as “high drama meant to evoke public sympathy”. Jagan is a master in blaming others for the crime committed by him, he observed.