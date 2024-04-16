Kidney Disease and migrations top concerns for voters in Andhra

KRIKAKULAM : Ichchapuram Assembly segment has been one of the bastions of the TDP since the party’s inception. The yellow party has won the segment eight of the nine times that elections have been conducted.

The ruling YSRC, that has been facing severe dissidence in the region, has nominated Piriya Vijaya, wife of Piriya Sairaj, who won the seat in 2009 on a TDP ticket, but joined YSRC in 2013. On the other hand, the TDP has renominated sitting MLA Bendalam Ashok, who is vying for a hat-trick win.

Earlier, Vijaya won the Kaviti Mandal ZPTC and has served as Srikakulam ZP chairperson.

The constituency, which comprises Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, and Sompeta mandals has a diverse demographic composition. Reddika, Yadava, and fishermen communities are the dominant communities in the constituency. However, Kalinga, Bentho Oriya, and Sri Shayana communities also play a crucial role in influencing the poll outcome.

Ichchapuram Assembly segment is a part of the Uddanam region, which has been in the national headlines for the past few decades for the spread of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the Sompeta thermal power plant struggle that claimed three lives of farmers during police firing in 2010.

Uddanam nephropathy came to light after actor-politician Pawan Kalyan had staged a protest in Ichchapuram in 2018, demanding the then TDP government to find the cause for the kidney diseases in this region. The previous TDP government had conducted medical tests in 104 villages, established RO water plants, established dialysis centres, and increased the social security pension to Rs 2,500 for kidney patients.