LS polls: 526 cVIGIL complaints resolved in the NTR district

VIJAYAWADA : Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district, a total of 526 complaints have been received through cVIGIL app, all of which have been meticulously examined and resolved, said NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Monday..

In addition to the cVIGIL app complaints, a total of 1,331 complaints were received through various channels such as the Voter Helpline, National Grievance Services Portal (NGSP), and others. Of these, 1,303 complaints have been resolved, with the remaining under progress. Notably, all 211 complaints received via the Voter Helpline (1950) have been successfully addressed.

Furthermore, out of the 407 complaints received through NGSP, 403 have been resolved, and 27 out of 31 complaints received via WhatsApp (9154970454) have been addressed. Similarly, 22 out of 31 complaints received through the call centre (0866-2570051) have been resolved.