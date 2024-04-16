NAREDCO gets new central zone president

VIJAYAWADA : Malaxmi Group CEO Sandeep Mandava has been unanimously elected as the Central Zone president of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

NAREDCO is a self-regulatory organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, providing services in the field of real estate development. The central zone encompasses NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts.

Electoral Officer Koneru Raja stated that the entire executive committee unanimously elected Sandeep Mandava during discussions held at various stages.

Gadde Rajalingam will serve as honorary chairman, M Rambabu as executive vice president, Sadineni Venkata Ramana as general secretary, and Potla Venkata Krishna as treasurer. M Ganesh Kumar and G Hari Prasad Reddy will serve as vice-presidents, while CH Sarath Kumar and P Rajakumar will act as secretaries.

The executive committee members include, Srinivasa Rao, Srinivas Mehar, Suresh, Srinivas, Krishna Kishore, Venu Madhav, and Chaitanya.

During the announcement, Sandeep Mandava expressed NAREDCO’s commitment to progress through coordinated efforts with both Central and State governments. He emphasised his dedication to protecting the interests of NAREDCO members and pledged to address various challenges faced by the real estate sector.

Mandava assured that he would bring these issues to the attention of the relevant government departments and work towards finding solutions. He affirmed that all necessary measures would be taken to safeguard the interests of the buyers.