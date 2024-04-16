'People of Kadapa know what kind of a person I am,' says Avinash Reddy expressing confidence in a hat-trick win

What are your initiatives to solve the drinking water problem?

We have observed severe water scarcity in the upland mandals of the district. The State government has provided water to villages in Muddanur mandal through GNSS Canal by executing a lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore. Similarly, seven tanks in villages in Kalasapadu mandal are now drawing water from Telugu Ganga Canal. About 60% of works of the reservoir in Giddangivaripalli village have been completed so far. We have set a target to provide irrigation and drinking water facility to each and every village in the parliamentary constituency.

When will the construction work of Kadapa Steel Plant commence?

JSW group has already obtained environmental clearance for the project. The Centre has been involved in the technological aspects of the steel plant. With an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore, the steel plant will be set up with a capacity of one million tonnes. The construction work is likely to commence soon. JSW is expected to produce steel in the first phase by Ugadi in 2026.

What is the progress of Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line project?

Land acquisition issues have been hindering the progress of the proposed railway line. We have proposed a plan to change the alignment with Pendlimarri to Puttaparthi via Vempalle and Pulivendula, which will connect Bengaluru. The project is expected to be on the path of progress soon.

Will Viveka’s murder case affect your winning chances in the election?

People of Kadapa know what kind of a person I’m. I have never encouraged any crime. This case is purely with presumptions, assumptions and creations. There are absolutely no facts in the case. My sister Suneetha and some influential people from New Delhi have targeted the YSRC, and are trying to create a rift within the YSR family. I have taken so much pain in the last three years with the allegations levelled against me. My father Bhaskar Reddy at the age of 74 has been in judicial remand for the past one year, and my family members are suffering a lot. Yet I ensured, I’m always among the people to solve their problems.