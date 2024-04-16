Severe heatwave likely to hit 63 mandals of AP today

VISAKHAPATNAM : The prevailing hot weather conditions across the State are likely to persist, with a heatwave expected to be recorded for the next three days. According to the India Meteorological Department Amaravati Centre forecast, isolated places in North Coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal AP (SCAP) are likely to experience heatwave conditions, while Rayalaseema may face hot, humid, and discomforting weather.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has identified 63 mandals, including three in Alluri Sitarama Raju, four in Anakapalle, two in East Godavari, one in Eluru, three in Kakinada, 13 in Parvathipuram-Manyam, 15 in Srikakulam, and 22 in Vizianagaram, are likely to record severe heatwave conditions. Additionally, 130 mandals are expected to experience heatwave conditions.

As many as 38 mandals recorded severe heatwaves and 75 mandals recorded heatwaves on Monday. Nandyal recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Nandigama at 40.8, Jangamaheshwarapuram at 40.6, Tirupati and Kadapa at 40.4, and Anantapur at 40.3 degrees Celsius.