'We’re winning, the attack won’t shake my resolve,' asserts CM Jagan after poll campaign attack

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the attack on him on Saturday has only increased his resolve to serve the people. “Such attacks would not shake me. On the contrary, they only strengthen my commitment to you,’’ he asserted.

Unidentified youths attacked Jagan while he was on his State-wide Memanta Siddham bus yatra, by throwing a stone at him in Vijayawada. He suffered an injury on his forehead and took rest on Sunday on the advice of doctors. He resumed his yatra from Kesarapalle on the outskirts of the city after meeting a host of party leaders at the campsite.

Responding to the attack on him for the first time at a public meeting in Gudivada, he said: “(Opposition leader) Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son (referring to Pawan Kalyan), the BJP and the Congress are attacking me despite the fact that I have done my best for the welfare of the people. Shooting one arrow at Arjuna does not mean that the Kauravas have won. Throwing a single stone at me will not stop me or shake my resolve to serve you,” Jagan declared.

He said it was unfortunate that the Opposition alliance had stooped to the level of targeting him personally. “This shows that we are close to victory. We are winning,” he asserted. Jagan said the wound on his forehead will recover in 10 days, but the wound inflicted by Naidu on the poor will fester forever.

“I am standing here with courage after delivering on the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, there are conspirators who have their foundations in falsehood and deception,” Jagan added.