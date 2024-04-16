'We’re winning, the attack won’t shake my resolve,' asserts CM Jagan after poll campaign attack

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the attack on him on Saturday has only increased his resolve to serve the people. “Such attacks would not shake me. On the contrary, they only strengthen my commitment to you,’’ he asserted.
Unidentified youths attacked Jagan while he was on his State-wide Memanta Siddham bus yatra, by throwing a stone at him in Vijayawada. He suffered an injury on his forehead and took rest on Sunday on the advice of doctors. He resumed his yatra from Kesarapalle on the outskirts of the city after meeting a host of party leaders at the campsite.
Responding to the attack on him for the first time at a public meeting in Gudivada, he said: “(Opposition leader) Chandrababu Naidu, his foster son (referring to Pawan Kalyan), the BJP and the Congress are attacking me despite the fact that I have done my best for the welfare of the people. Shooting one arrow at Arjuna does not mean that the Kauravas have won. Throwing a single stone at me will not stop me or shake my resolve to serve you,” Jagan declared.
He said it was unfortunate that the Opposition alliance had stooped to the level of targeting him personally. “This shows that we are close to victory. We are winning,” he asserted. Jagan said the wound on his forehead will recover in 10 days, but the wound inflicted by Naidu on the poor will fester forever.
“I am standing here with courage after delivering on the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, there are conspirators who have their foundations in falsehood and deception,” Jagan added.
Highlighting the failed promises of Naidu and how he made mockery of welfare schemes when he was in power, the Chief Minister said: “Naidu ridiculed the free power supply to farmers, English medium education in government schools, and even went to court seeking a stay on construction of free houses for the poor.”
Jagan added that while his government had brought revolutionary changes, Naidu looted villages in the name of Janmabhoomi Committees. “We have give assistance to the farmers through RBKs, free electricity for nine hours, and provided permanent land rights for 35 lakh acres,” he said.
“In the last 58 months, we have brought changes which are visible in every household. We are the only State in the country that gives `3,000 as pension. Ten fishing harbours are coming up in the State and Bhogapuram Airport work is in full swing. We are consistently topping the Ease of Doing Business ranking,” Jagan asserted.
“Trusting Naidu is like handing over your keys to the thief. It’s like placing your head in the tiger’s mouth,” he quipped.
Jagan’s security cover enhanced
After the attack, CM Jagan’s security cover was enhanced on Monday. Senior officials said security cover was increased by 30% in the routes which Jagan will take during his campaign. A DSP rank official was appointed to monitor security arrangements & route clearance drills. YSRC leaders are required to stick to the route map. Now, DSPs will be engaged in route clearance and area domination, instead of CIs.