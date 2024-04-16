YSRC, TDP nominees in Rajampet constituency face non-cooperation from dissident leaders

KADAPA : Contestants of the ruling YSRC and the tripartite alliance in Rajampet Assembly constituency of Annamayya district seem to be facing non-cooperation from the aspirants, who have been denied party tickets, in the poll campaign.

Sitting YSRC MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy did not get the ticket this time, but he was compensated by the party leadership by sending his brother Meda Raghunath Reddy to the Rajya Sabha. However, unhappy over being sidelined in the party, he is not extending any cooperation to YSRC contestant Akepati Amaranth Reddy, sources said.

Former MLC Bathyala Changal Rayudu, who unsuccessfully contested from Rajampet in 2019, expected to get the TDP ticket this time too, but party chief N Chandrababu Naidu gave it to Sugavasi Balasubrahmanyam. Peeved, Changal Rayudu has refused to cooperate with the TDP official candidate. Not losing heart, the former MLC is said to be making every effort to prove that he is the right candidate as there is still time for last minute changes.

Rajampet consists of Rajampet, Siddavatam, Vontimitta, Nandalur, Veeraballe and T Sundupalle mandals. The total number of voters in the constituency is 2,37,191, including 1,21,430 women and 10 transgenders.