Andhra Pradesh assembly constituencies - Know your candidates

Narsaraopet loksabha

Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, YSRC

A dentist by profession, Anil started his political career soon after completing his education and contested in 2009 elections from Congress ticket and lost. He is a loyalist and close associate of YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, TDP

Contested in 2019 general elections, he won the seat from Narasaraopet LS segment MP. Recently, he joined TDP, after YSRC decided to field a BC leader from Narasaraopet and asked him to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha segment

Pedakurapadu

Namburu Sankara Rao, YSRC

A businessman-turned-politician, Shankar Rao entered politics before 2019 elections and joined YSRC. He contested from Pedakurapadu constituency in 2019 elections as MLA candidate and won against TDP senior leader Kommalapati Sridhar. He is contesting as MLA from constituency for the second consecutive time, aiming to win the elections

Bhashyam Praveen, TDP

A political novice, Praveen worked as Principal of Bhashyam Educational Institutions. He joined in TDP a few years ago. He has been active in politics by taking part in various public outreach programmes. He is a loyalist of Nara Lokesh. Despite planning to contest from Guntur West and Chilakaluripet constituencies, the party fielded him from Pedakurapadu constituency