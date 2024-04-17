Andhra Pradesh assembly constituencies - Know your candidates

Narsaraopet loksabha
Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav, YSRC
A dentist by profession, Anil started his political career soon after completing his education and contested in 2009 elections from Congress ticket and lost. He is a loyalist and close associate of YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, TDP
Contested in 2019 general elections, he won the seat from Narasaraopet LS segment MP. Recently, he joined TDP, after YSRC decided to field a BC leader from Narasaraopet and asked him to contest from Guntur Lok Sabha segment
Pedakurapadu
Namburu Sankara Rao, YSRC
A businessman-turned-politician, Shankar Rao entered politics before 2019 elections and joined YSRC. He contested from Pedakurapadu constituency in 2019 elections as MLA candidate and won against TDP senior leader Kommalapati Sridhar. He is contesting as MLA from constituency for the second consecutive time, aiming to win the elections
Bhashyam Praveen, TDP
A political novice, Praveen worked as Principal of Bhashyam Educational Institutions. He joined in TDP a few years ago. He has been active in politics by taking part in various public outreach programmes. He is a loyalist of Nara Lokesh. Despite planning to contest from Guntur West and Chilakaluripet constituencies, the party fielded him from Pedakurapadu constituency
Sattenapalli
Ambati Rambabu, YSRC
He started his political career with Congress. In 1989 elections, he contested from Repalle segment & won as MLA. Despite facing defeat in 1994, & 1999 polls, he served in various posts. In 2011, he joined YSRC, after being suspended from Congress. He contested the 2014 elections as YSRC candidate from Sattenapalli and lost. He later won as MLA from the same constituency
Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP
A five-time MLA, Kanna ventured into politics at a very young age from Congress. He won as MLA from Pedakurapadu constituency for four straight terms, from 1989 to 2004. In 2009 polls, he contested from Guntur West Assembly segment and won and worked as a minister for various portfolios under 3 CMs. In 2023, he shifted to TDP and was Sattenapalli segment incharge
Vinukonda
Bolla Brahma Naidu, YSRCP
Brahma Naidu came from a farming family and founder of Tirumala Dairy. He entered politics in 2009 and contested from the Praja Rajyam Party from Vinukonda and lost. After PRP is merged with the Congress, he joined YSRC and contested 2014 polls from Pedakurapadu segment and lost. He contested in 2019 elections against GV and was elected for 1st time
GV Anjaneyulu, TDP
Famously known as GV Anjaneyulu, he is a native of Vinukonda. Businessman-turned-politician, GV Anjaneyulu has been a member of TDP for past few decades. He made his electoral debut in 2009 polls and won as MLA from Vinukonda constituency. In 2014, he won as MLA for second consecutive time. In 2019, he lost MLA seat to YSRC sitting MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu
Narasaraopet
Gopireddy Srinivasareddy, YSRC
Two-time MLA, Srinivasareddy is also a renowned orthopaedician for past few decades. He joined in YSRC in 2011 and made his electoral debut in 2014 elections. He contested as MLA candidate from Narasaraopet constituency against BJP candidate Nalabothu Venkat Rao and won. He also secured victory in 2019 elections and eyeing for hat-trick win in the upcoming elections.
Chadalavada Aravind Babu, TDP
Aravind Babu, a student leader rose to the ranks of TDP Narasaraopet incharge. He entered politics in 2019 upon the insistence of TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Aravind was a renowned orthopaedician for the past 38 years. A philanthropist, he contested as MLA in 2019 elections against YSRC sitting MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and lost by a slight margin.
Gurazala
Kasu Mahesh Reddy, YSRC
Kasu Mahesh Reddy is an LLB Graduate. He started his political journey with Congress and later joined YSRC. In 2017, he was appointed as party incharge in Gurazala, from where he later contested in 2019 elections against Yarapatineni and became MLA. He is the political successor of Kasu family, Mahesh is the son of former Congress minister Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy
Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, TDP
He joined TDP at his young age and served in various posts. He became MLA in 1994 for the first time from Gurazala segment. Later, he lost the 1999, and 2004 polls to the then Congress leader Marri Rajasekhar. However, he secured the seat in 2014 against Marri. He contested for the sixth time from the same constituency in 2019 and lost against YSRC sitting MLA Kasu Mahesh
Chilakaluripet
Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, YSRC
Kavati rose from a field level cadre to Guntur Mayor & later made as incharge for Chilakaluripet constituency. He joined YSRC soon after its formation in 2011 and became a strong Kapu leader. Though YSRC appointed Naidu as Chilakaluripet incharge, Kavati replaced him & has been participating in public outreach progs actively
Prathipati Pullarao, TDP
Three-time MLA, Prathipati has been an active leader since his college days. He entered active politics in 1999 and contested from Chilakaluripet and became MLA. Later, he was defeated by Marri Rajasekhar in 2004 elections. He was again elected in 2009 and 2014 from Chilakaluripet. In 2014, he was inducted in Naidu’s cabinet and served as Minister for Agriculture
Macherla
Rama Krishna Reddy, YSRC
Rama Krishna Reddy is four time MLA from Macherla constituency and son of former MLA Pinnelli Lakshma Reddy. He is following in his father’s foot steps and joined Congress. He made his electoral debut in 2009 and won the elections. Later, he resigned for Congress party and MLA post and joined YSRC and secured victory in 2012 by-elections. He secured thumping victory in 2014
Brahmananda Reddy, TDP
He has a strong political background, as both his father and mother worked as MLAs in Congress and TDP in the constituency. After back to back defeat, he who has been not active in politics for several years was contested from Macherla in 2004, but faced defeat. He also lost in 2009 elections. Though, he was not given TDP ticket in 2014, and 2019 elections