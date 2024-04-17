Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses plea for JSP’s election symbol

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the petition challenging the allocation of ‘Glass Tumbler’ as Jana Sena Party election symbol on Tuesday. The petition was filed by Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) Party founder Meda Srinivas, seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to place the records pertaining to the allocation of ‘Glass Tumbler’ as election symbol to JSP.

Petitioner’s counsel MV Rajaram argued that they had applied for ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol on December 20, 2023, while the JSP’s application for the same symbol dated December 12, 2023 was not in compliance with rules. For JSP, senior counsel Venugopala Rao argued that the symbol was allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

ECI counsel Avinash Desai explained that a party has to apply for the symbol six months before the expiry of the tenure of the Assembly. As the term of the Assembly expires on June 11, they invited applications on December 12, 2023. The counsel maintained that JSP applied for the symbol on the same day while the petitioner filed the application on December 20.

In a relief to JSP, the HC dismissed the plea.