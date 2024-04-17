Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan agitated over my questions: Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday pointed out that lately TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan have been getting angry at him and using derogatory language.

Speaking in Bhimavaram as part of his Memanta Siddham campaign, the YSRC president opined that the reason for their anger was the inability to answer the questions he asked them.

"Naidu has been cursing me, asking people to throw stones at me and also wishing for my end. This reaction is in response to me asking him if he can name one scheme or a good initiative he has launched for the poor," the Chief Minister said.

On Pawan's 'anger', Jagan remarked, "Naidu's foster son has been making aggressive gestures as I questioned him for changing his constituency like his life partners. "I have a simple question for Pawan. What if the younger generation takes inspiration from you? What will happen to the social fabric of the society?"

Reiterating that the elections are a class war, he alleged, "They (Naidu and Pawan) think they can stop the welfare schemes I have launched in the State with their attacks."

Emphasising that the ruling YSRC disbursed `2.7 lakh crore under various DBT welfare schemes, Jagan told the gathering, "This election is not to choose MPs or MLAs. This is an election to secure your future."

Further, he asserted that welfare schemes will continue only if the people vote for the YSRC. "If you pledge your support to Naidu, all the schemes will be discontinued and you will be cheated again," Jagan said.

Appealing to the people to vote for him, he said, "I introduced schemes like Aarogyasri, Aarogya Suraksha and launched Village Clinics and Family Doctor programme. Those who want these schemes to continue should vote for me. Everyone who wants their children to receive English medium education in government schools should vote for me. Every farmer who has benefited from RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) should vote for me."

Recalling that the previous TDP government had promised bullet trains, Microsoft, Olympics in the State and to develop cities like Singapore, Jagan sought to know, "Did Naidu at least construct a port, airport or medical college? Did he give facelift to government schools and hospitals in villages?"

Elucidating the initiatives taken by his government in the last 58 months, the YSRC chief said, "We constructed 10 fishing harbours and six fish landing centres, improved schools and hospitals, set up digital libraries, and expedited construction of the Bhogapuram Airport. With the belief that self-employment is needed for the development of any State, we initiated schemes like Cheyuta, Vahana Mitra, Matysaka Bharosa, Chedodu, Thodu, Netanna Nestham and Rythu Bharosa. As a result, our state is among the top five in the country."