Former top cops and civil servants turn to Andhra Politics in upcoming elections

VV Lakshminarayana
Vasagiri Venkata Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD Lakshmi Narayana, is a retired police officer, who served as joint director of CBI before taking voluntary retirement. He has led investigation in high-profile cases such as the Obulapuram Mining Company scandal, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case and Satyam scandal. After taking a plunge into politics, he joined the Jana Sena Party and unsuccessfully contested the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in 2019. He left the JSP in 2020 and launched his political outfit Jai Bharat National Party in December-2023. He will contest the Vizag North Assembly seat
Audimulapu Suresh
A former civil servant, Suresh has a doctorate in Computer Science Engineering. He was selected for Indian Railway Accounts Service in 1989 and held different posts. After serving as a bureaucrat for 20 years, he took VRS in 2009 and joined the Congress. He successfully contested from Yerragondapalem. In 2014, he switched over to the YSRC and won the Santhanutalapadum Assembly seat. In 2019, he won from Yerragondapalem again and was inducted into Jagan’s cabinet. Now, he will be contesting the Kondepi Assembly constituency in Prakasam
AMD Imtiaz
A senior IAS officer, Imtiaz took voluntary retirement from service and joined the YSRC recently. He is set to contest the Kurnool Assembly constituency. A native of Kurnool, Imtiaz has served in different capacities. He has worked as Krishna district collector and special secretary for Department of Minority Welfare. He was working as additional chief commissioner of land administration before taking VRS
Velagapalli Varaprasada Rao
An IAS officer of the 1983 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, Rao took voluntary retirement to enter politics in 2009. A native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he joined the Praja Rajyam Party and contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, but lost. Later, he joined YSRC. In 2014, he successfully contested the Tirupati Parliament seat on YSRC ticket. In 2019, he won the Gudur Assembly seat. On being denied a ticket, he joined the BJP. He will once again contest the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment
Deva Varaprasad
A retired IAS officer, who has worked in various departments of Andhra Pradesh, Varaprasad joined the Jana Sena Party in June-2022. A native of Dindi village, he was nominated for Razole Assembly constituency. He has served in different capacities for 30 years and retired as secretary-level officer. Known as a sincere and honest officer, Varaprasad has been active in the JSP and strived for the success of the Jana Vani programme
Talari Rangaiah
A Group-1 officer, Rangaiah took voluntary retirement from service to join politics. A double postgraduate, Rangaiah belongs to the Boya (Valmiki) community. He became prominent among people while serving as project director of different departments. He was serving as the additional director of Handloom and Textile department when he took VRS in 2017 and joined the YSRC in 2018. He won the Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 with a margin of one lakh votes. This time, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field him from Kalyandurg Assembly constituency
T Krishna Prasad
A retired IPS officer of the 1986 batch, Krishna Prasad was chairman of the Road Safety Authority of Telangana. An alumni of NIT Warangal and IIM Ahmedabad, he joined the BJP two years ago and aspired to contest from Telangana in the general elections. However, he was roped in by the TDP, an NDA partner, for the Bapatla Lok Sabha segment in Andhra Pradesh