Former top cops and civil servants turn to Andhra Politics in upcoming elections

AMD Imtiaz

A senior IAS officer, Imtiaz took voluntary retirement from service and joined the YSRC recently. He is set to contest the Kurnool Assembly constituency. A native of Kurnool, Imtiaz has served in different capacities. He has worked as Krishna district collector and special secretary for Department of Minority Welfare. He was working as additional chief commissioner of land administration before taking VRS

Velagapalli Varaprasada Rao

An IAS officer of the 1983 batch of Tamil Nadu cadre, Rao took voluntary retirement to enter politics in 2009. A native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he joined the Praja Rajyam Party and contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, but lost. Later, he joined YSRC. In 2014, he successfully contested the Tirupati Parliament seat on YSRC ticket. In 2019, he won the Gudur Assembly seat. On being denied a ticket, he joined the BJP. He will once again contest the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment

Deva Varaprasad

A retired IAS officer, who has worked in various departments of Andhra Pradesh, Varaprasad joined the Jana Sena Party in June-2022. A native of Dindi village, he was nominated for Razole Assembly constituency. He has served in different capacities for 30 years and retired as secretary-level officer. Known as a sincere and honest officer, Varaprasad has been active in the JSP and strived for the success of the Jana Vani programme