Inspection conducted at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA : Narendra A Patil, DRM, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a surprise inspection of catering stalls at Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday.

He inspected catering stalls from platform no.1, including Rail Dhaba, catering stalls, IRCTC fast food units, and water vending machines.

During the inspection, the DRM checked the quality of food, hygiene standards, and customer service at the stalls. He also scrutinised the expiry dates on the food articles being sold and ensured the sale of approved articles.

He interacted with vendors and passengers, seeking feedback and suggestions for improvement. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and quality in food being served to passengers.

Patil also directed the vendors to display menu boards with prices and ensure proper waste disposal. He instructed the catering staff to maintain high standards and take necessary corrective action to address any deficiencies.

The DRM also suggested the officers and staff gear up on all fronts to handle the summer rush and make additional arrangements for water supply to quench the thirst of passengers. He suggested officers make frequent visits to railway stations and keep a tab on cleanliness, and proper functioning of amenities and prevent excess charging.

171st anniversary of Indian Railways celebrated

The Vijayawada Division of SCR celebrated the 171 anniversary of the Indian Railways on Tuesday in a grand manner.

To mark the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Divisional Conference hall, DRM Office, Vijayawada.

Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager along with branch officers were present.