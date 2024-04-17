Severe heatwave conditions likely in 46 mandals in Andhra on April 17

VIJAYAWADA : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert in isolated pockets in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and thunderstorm activity in isolated pockets across the State on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to APSMDA, severe heatwave conditions are likely in 46 mandals and heatwave conditions in 175 mandals on Wednesday.

While 88 mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 89 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the State largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places. The highest daytime temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kovilam of Srikakulam district, followed by 45.2 degrees Celsius at Tummakapalle in Viziangaram district, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Ravikamatam of Anakapalle district, 44.4 degrees Maukkuva of Paravathipuram Manyam district, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Gospadu of Nandyal.