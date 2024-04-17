TDP’s young gun gears up to face Botcha’s brother

VIZIANAGARAM : Gajapathinagaram Assembly segment has been one of the typical constituencies in electing its representatives. The people of this segment have been giving top priority to the candidates rather than the political parties. As a result, TDP has won this seat five times, Congress four times, independent candidates two times, and YSRC, Janata Party, Praja Socialist Party, and Swatantra Party emerged victorious one time each.

After tasting victory in the 2019 elections, YSRC has once again fielded sitting MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya to contest for the coming elections against TDP candidate Kondapalli Srinivas. Botcha Appalanarasayya, younger brother of Botcha Satyanarayana, won the Assembly segment in the 2009 and 2019 elections under Congress and YSRC banners respectively. Currently, he is preparing the ground to retain the seat for the third time in the ensuing elections.

On the other hand, the TDP high command denied the party ticket to Kondapalli Appalanaidu, who began his political journey after the sudden demise of his father and three-time MP Kondapalli Pyditalli Naidu. He won the Gajapathinagaram Assembly segment in 2014 and lost the seat to Botcha Appalanarasayya in the 2019 elections.

Determined to bag the seat in the coming elections, the TDP top brass has denied the ticket to Appalanaidu and fielded young gun Kondapalli Srinivas, an entrepreneur-turned-politician.

Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency is one of the agri-based segments comprising Gajapathinagaram, Bondapalli, Dattirajeru, Gantyada, and Jami mandals. Turpu Kapu and Koppala Velama are the dominant communities in the constituency. Whereas, SC, Yadava, and other communities have been playing a crucial role in determining the fate of the MLA candidates.