VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD : After two years of self-preparation and a few months of training for her Anthropology paper, Donuru Ananya Reddy from Mahbubnagar district secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Civil Services Exams (CSE) 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

According to the results announced on Tuesday, Ananya secured the top rank among aspirants from the Telugu states and is also the highest-scoring woman candidate this year. After completing high school, Ananya pursued Humanities and then graduated in Geography from Miranda House, in 2021. This was her first attempt and she hopes to join the IAS.

Nandala Saikiran (AIR 27), Merugu Kaushik (AIR 82), Penkisu Dheeraj Reddy (AIR 173), G. Akshay Deepak (AIR 196), Ganesna Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna (AIR 198), N Pradeep Reddy (AIR 382), Banna Venkatesh (AIR 467), D Hariprasad Raju (AIR 475), P Dhanush (AIR 480), K Srinivasulu (AIR 526), Nellore Sai Teja (AIR 558), M Naga Bharat (AIR 580), P Bhargav (AIR 590), K Arpita (AIR 639), Aishwarya Nellisyamala (AIR 649), Sakshi Kumari (AIR 679), Chauhan Rajkumar (AIR 703), G Swetha (AIR 711), V Dhanunjay Kumar (AIR 810), Lakshmi Banothu (AIR 828), Ada Sandeep Kumar (AIR830), Jagannadham Rahul (AIR 873), Hanitha Vemulapaty (AIR 887), K Sashikant (AIR 891), K Meena (AIR 899), Ravuri Sai Alekhya (AIR 938), and Gowada Navasree at (AIR 995) are among the candidates from the Telugu States who secured top ranks.