VIT-AP signs MoU with Neuralix Inc

VIJAYAWADA : VIT-AP University signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neuralix Inc to advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) knowledge and research.

Neuralix Inc, a leading AI startup, specialising in digital transformation across various industries, and VIT-AP University have formalised a collaboration aimed at enhancing education, research, and innovation in AI technology.

The MoU signified a shared commitment to explore and advance AI across diverse areas. The partnership brings together Neuralix Inc’s expertise in sectors such as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Retail and Energy with VIT-AP University’s academic prowess and research capabilities. Neuralix Inc CEO and founder Dr Jayaram said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our AI innovation.”