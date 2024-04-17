Vivekananda murder case: Why not surrender phone to CBI sleuths, Suneetha asks Avinash Reddy

KADAPA : N Suneetha, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, accused Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy of playing politics with Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Kadapa on Tuesday, she said just because Dastagiri has become approver, it does not mean that he can go scot-free and asked Avinash Reddy why he had never questioned the delay in the investigation of the case. Suneetha accused him of not cooperating with investigating agencies.

On Avinash’s claim that Google Takeout was fabricated, she said the report was compiled by CBI, Survey of India, and FSL. “Why would Survey of India and FSL will have any grouse against Avinash Reddy?” Suneetha quipped.

She further advised the Kadapa MP to hand over his phone to CBI and cooperate in the case to prove his innocence. On the SIT statement, she maintained that SIT has noted down the meaningless statements of Avinash and on what she said now. “For that very reason, the case was handed over to CBI,” she maintained and added that as the witnesses were dying, the case hearing was shifted to Telangana High Court.

Viveka’s daughter clarified that her maternal uncle N Sivaprakash Reddy was not present at the scene at that time and accused Avinash of speaking without evidence. “Viveka campaigned for you, but what did you do to him?” she questioned.

She said though her cousin’s brother was the Chief Minister, justice had evaded them in her father’s murder case. Suneetha asked why Sharmila, who strove for the YSRC, was not given a seat in 2014 and why Avinash was made MP. “Did Jagan have no responsibility of fulfilling the last wish of his paternal uncle,” she asked.