Opposition leaders demand MLC’s suspension

Former minister and TDP leader KS Jawahar demanded the YSRC to suspend Trimurthulu from the party. “The YSRC should immediately take action against Trimurthulu, if its claims of being pro-Dalit are true,” he said. Meanwhile, legal experts said the verdict will not be a hindrance to him from contesting the elections as the Representation of the People Act, 1951, mandates immediate disqualification of any lawmaker who is “convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years”. Similarly, a person cannot contest if the conviction to imprisonment is not less than two years

Trimurthulu’s trial saw over 140 adjournments

A case under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was booked and Trimurthulu was arrested. He was jailed for 87 days and later granted bail.

The case took several turns with the victims allegedly being lured to convert to another religion so that the SC/ST Act could not be invoked against them.

During this time, Trimurthulu, after winning his debut election, shifted to TDP and got elected again in 1999. He lost to Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose in the 2004 and 2009 elections.

After the merger of Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress, Trimurthulu joined the grand old party and won in the bye-election in 2012. He contested from the TDP in 2014 and won. However, in 2019, he lost to YSRC’s Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna.