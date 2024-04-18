11-day Vontimitta Rama Navami Brahmotsavams commences

TIRUPATI: The annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams commenced on a grand note at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta with Dwajarohanam on Wednesday. In Vontimitta, the entire temple premises reverberated with rhythmic Vedic mantras from the Pancharatra Agama.

The Garuda flag was hoisted on the temple pillar in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam amidst holy chanting. Each deity, including Asta Dikpalakas, Vishwaksena, and Panchabhutas, was appeased and invited to take part in the mega-religious event by rendering a specific raga and tala. Various talams like Akhya talam, Varuna talam, Eka talam, Adi talam, Jampala talam, Bhringini talam, Rupaka talam, Gamdharva talam, and Nandi talam, besides ragas like Anandavardhana Ragam, Suruti Ragam, Nadanamakriya, and others, were played melodiously on Nadaswaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam said the annual utsavams commenced with grandeur and the celestial Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held on April 22 between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

The TTD continuously served delicious Annaprasadams to thousands of visiting devotees during the Brahmotsavams. Drinking water and buttermilk were continuously provided to the devotees who came for darshan. The TTD also erected German sheds and arranged coolers at the temple premises for the devotees’ comfort. Breakfast is served at 7 am every day, and from 6.30 to 7 pm, rice, sambar, rasam, buttermilk, green tea, curry, and sweet pongal are offered. TTD has deployed around 50 Annaprasadam department staff to cater to the devotees’ needs by preparing delicious delicacies.

On the other hand, the Sri Rama Navami festival was observed with celestial fervor at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Tirupati.