11-day Vontimitta Rama Navami Brahmotsavams commences

TIRUPATI: The annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams commenced on a grand note at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Vontimitta with Dwajarohanam on Wednesday. In Vontimitta, the entire temple premises reverberated with rhythmic Vedic mantras from the Pancharatra Agama.
The Garuda flag was hoisted on the temple pillar in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam amidst holy chanting. Each deity, including Asta Dikpalakas, Vishwaksena, and Panchabhutas, was appeased and invited to take part in the mega-religious event by rendering a specific raga and tala. Various talams like Akhya talam, Varuna talam, Eka talam, Adi talam, Jampala talam, Bhringini talam, Rupaka talam, Gamdharva talam, and Nandi talam, besides ragas like Anandavardhana Ragam, Suruti Ragam, Nadanamakriya, and others, were played melodiously on Nadaswaram.
Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam said the annual utsavams commenced with grandeur and the celestial Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held on April 22 between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.
The TTD continuously served delicious Annaprasadams to thousands of visiting devotees during the Brahmotsavams. Drinking water and buttermilk were continuously provided to the devotees who came for darshan. The TTD also erected German sheds and arranged coolers at the temple premises for the devotees’ comfort. Breakfast is served at 7 am every day, and from 6.30 to 7 pm, rice, sambar, rasam, buttermilk, green tea, curry, and sweet pongal are offered. TTD has deployed around 50 Annaprasadam department staff to cater to the devotees’ needs by preparing delicious delicacies.
On the other hand, the Sri Rama Navami festival was observed with celestial fervor at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Tirupati.
Snapana Tirumanjanam was also observed for the deities of Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana and Hanumantha in the morning. In the evening, Asthanam was performed, during which Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala presented new Vastrams to the presiding deity as well as the Utsava deities. Lord Rama was taken on a celestial ride on Hanumanta Vahana in the evening.
Elsewhere, the Snapana Tirumanjanam for the deities of Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty was conducted on Wednesday at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple as part of the Sri Rama Navami festival. Tirumala Pontiff Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, and other officials were present.
Voluntary service of Srivari Sevaks gains popularity
The role of Srivari Sevaks rendering voluntary service in Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Ramalayam is gaining popularity akin to Tirumala.
Hundreds of sevaks are enthusiastically coming forward to participate in serving fellow devotees in various areas such as Annaprasadam, distribution of buttermilk and water, managing pilgrim crowd during the annual Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta.
The popularity of the State festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam has spread across Andhra Pradesh.
With this, the devotees not only from Kadapa and Annamaiah districts, but also from Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram and other districts are seen participating voluntarily as Srivari Sevaks.
The TTD has invited services of 500 sevaks everyday, while drafted another 1,200 exclusively for Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 22.
Besides, another 300 are deployed for the preparation of Talambralu.