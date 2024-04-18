Andhra Pradesh: A tribal hamlet’s struggle for basic infra though it’s part of urban body

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lingapuram stands out as the sole tribal hamlet within ward No: 20 of Narsipatnam municipality in Anakapalle district, and yet basic amenities are a luxury for the residents. This hamlet, inhabited by the Konda Dora tribe, houses approximately 75 families, accounting for about a population of 500 people.
Unlike many of its counterparts scattered on undulating terrains on the slopes of hills across the district, Lingapuram finds itself within municipal bounds. Even then, basic amenities are out of bounds for the residents.
Key challenges include the lack of basic infrastructure. The road connectivity is inadequate as also water supply, and essential amenities like proper drainage.
Though a bridge spanning across the Varaha River constructed from Balighattam, made access to Lingapuram, visitors have to negotiate through an unpaved path stretching for about 1.5 km.
The hindrance to laying a proper road stems from the area’s designation as a reserved forest, which prevents the authorities from improving infrastructure.
Mulaparthi Rama Raju, the councillor for Ward 20, told TNIE that longstanding concerns regarding the infrastructure challenges faced by Lingapuram still remain unaddressed.
He emphasised the enduring nature of these issues, lamenting the village’s isolation despite its nominal inclusion within the municipality.
“Our village has grappled with these problems for decades, despite our municipal status. Like tribal hamlets situated on hills, we lack adequate road connectivity and face water scarcity,” Raju said.
Detailing the obstacles encountered on the unpaved pathway, Raju said it could turn quite harmful to both pedestrians and vehicles. “The rough terrain, strewn with sharp stones, makes the path unsuitable for travel. Even ambulances refrain from traversing this stretch,” he noted.
Raju underscored the dire consequences of the inadequate infrastructure, citing instances where delays in transportation result in tragic outcomes. “Regrettably, there have been fatalities due to delay in reaching medical facilities. There was one such incident where the medical aid could not reach a snake bite victim,” he revealed.
“We currently have 12 individuals over the age of 90 years, five of whom require assistance to be carried, while the remaining seven can only manage with our support,” he explained.
While road access remains a primary concern for the residents of Lingapuram, water scarcity emerges as another major problem for the tribal community. Despite the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at ensuring safe and sufficient drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024, the prospects of fulfilment appear distant for the inhabitants.
First-time voter experiences
Mounika, a second-year degree student, articulated her aspirations for a change in her village. “I am eager to exercise my voting right for the first time. I seek a leader who can bring tangible improvements to our community and enhance the quality of government educational institutions. Further, perennial issues of lack of road access and water scarcity in our village cry for attention,” she said.
Ganesh, another first-time voter, said, “We have been facing problems with basic needs for a very long time. My friends and I have decided to vote to bring about a change in the government that can actually address our needs through tangible actions, rather than just symbolic gestures.”
To exercise their voting right, tribals of Lingapuram should undertake an 8 km journey to Krishnapuram. The 292 voters in the hamlet appeal to the district authorities and the ECI to establish a polling booth within their own village for their convenience. If authorities cannot accommodate their request, they could at least make some alternative arrangement to help them cast their votes.