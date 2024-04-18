Andhra Pradesh: A tribal hamlet’s struggle for basic infra though it’s part of urban body

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lingapuram stands out as the sole tribal hamlet within ward No: 20 of Narsipatnam municipality in Anakapalle district, and yet basic amenities are a luxury for the residents. This hamlet, inhabited by the Konda Dora tribe, houses approximately 75 families, accounting for about a population of 500 people.

Unlike many of its counterparts scattered on undulating terrains on the slopes of hills across the district, Lingapuram finds itself within municipal bounds. Even then, basic amenities are out of bounds for the residents.

Key challenges include the lack of basic infrastructure. The road connectivity is inadequate as also water supply, and essential amenities like proper drainage.

Though a bridge spanning across the Varaha River constructed from Balighattam, made access to Lingapuram, visitors have to negotiate through an unpaved path stretching for about 1.5 km.

The hindrance to laying a proper road stems from the area’s designation as a reserved forest, which prevents the authorities from improving infrastructure.