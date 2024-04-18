AP: Elaborate arrangements in place for nomination process

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made across various administrative officer to facilitate the smooth acceptance of nominations from candidates, said District Election Officer and Collector S Dilli Rao.

Speaking to reporters at the Election Media Centre of the Information and Public Relations Department office on Wednesday, the Collector said, “The process of nominations, crucial in the conduct of elections, will begin on April 18, and full arrangements have been made in the offices of the Returning Officers (ROs) to receive the nominations from the candidates.”

He informed that prior to the commencement of the process, Form 1 public notices will be issued in both Telugu and English languages by the ROs, to be published before 11 am on April 18. These notices will be displayed prominently in key offices at the district, division, mandal, and village levels.

Dilli Rao provided detailed instructions regarding the nomination process across various constituencies in the NTR district. For the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, candidates are directed to submit their nominations at the collector’s office.

In Tiruvuru constituency, nominations will be accepted at the RDO office. Similarly, for Vijayawada West Constituency, nominations to be filed at the West Tehsildar’s office.

For Vijayawada Central Constituency, the nominations will be accepted at VMC. In Vijayawada East Constituency, candidates are instructed to submit their nominations at the Sub-Collector’s Office. The nomination process for Mylavaram will be conducted at the Tahsildar office. Additionally, nominations for Nandigama will be processed at the Nandigama RDO office. Lastly, for Jaggaiahpet constituency, candidates can file their nominations at the Tahsildar’s office.