AP: Elaborate arrangements in place for nomination process

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made across various administrative officer to facilitate the smooth acceptance of nominations from candidates, said District Election Officer and Collector S Dilli Rao.
Speaking to reporters at the Election Media Centre of the Information and Public Relations Department office on Wednesday, the Collector said, “The process of nominations, crucial in the conduct of elections, will begin on April 18, and full arrangements have been made in the offices of the Returning Officers (ROs) to receive the nominations from the candidates.”
He informed that prior to the commencement of the process, Form 1 public notices will be issued in both Telugu and English languages by the ROs, to be published before 11 am on April 18. These notices will be displayed prominently in key offices at the district, division, mandal, and village levels.
Dilli Rao provided detailed instructions regarding the nomination process across various constituencies in the NTR district. For the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, candidates are directed to submit their nominations at the collector’s office.
In Tiruvuru constituency, nominations will be accepted at the RDO office. Similarly, for Vijayawada West Constituency, nominations to be filed at the West Tehsildar’s office.
For Vijayawada Central Constituency, the nominations will be accepted at VMC. In Vijayawada East Constituency, candidates are instructed to submit their nominations at the Sub-Collector’s Office. The nomination process for Mylavaram will be conducted at the Tahsildar office. Additionally, nominations for Nandigama will be processed at the Nandigama RDO office. Lastly, for Jaggaiahpet constituency, candidates can file their nominations at the Tahsildar’s office.
He highlighted that representatives of political parties have been thoroughly briefed on the nomination process, ensuring they are well-versed in submission protocols and the contents of nomination papers.
Dilli Rao informed that the nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm on all days except government holidays. According to him, a maximum of five individuals, including the candidate, will be permitted in the RO chamber during filing. Only three vehicles will be allowed within a 100-metre radius during the filing process. Help desks have been set up across constituencies to assist candidates with nomination procedures.
CCTV surveillance, both inside and outside RO offices, will be conducted, with videography capturing the entire process. Candidates can file a maximum of four sets of nominations but are restricted from filing from more than two constituencies.
Following the nominations phase, scrutiny will occur on April 26, with the withdrawal window open until 3 pm on April 29. Symbol allotment and announcement of successful candidates will follow, facilitated through Form-7A, he said.
Krishna Collector outlines locations for nominations
During a press briefing held at the collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Krishna District Collector and DEO DK Balaji provided outlined the specific locations where nominations would be received for various constituencies. For the Machilipatnam Parliamentary constituency, nominations will be accepted at the RO & District Collector’s Chamber, located at the Collectorate in Krishna. In the Gannavaram constituency (AC), nominations will be collected at the RO Chamber, situated at the Tahsildar’s Office in Gannavaram.