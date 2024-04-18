AP: Meeting of parent, teachers rescheduled

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said, “There is a slight change in the activities to be taken on the last day of the academic year, that is on April 23.”

In a press release on Wednesday, he stated that, “This adjustment pertains to the originally scheduled parent-teachers meeting, which will now be rescheduled to June 12, the day of school reopening for the academic year 2024-2025.”

In the wake of this modification, all District Education Officers (DEOs) have been urged to take note of the updated instructions and inform them to all Headmasters (HMs) within their jurisdiction.

The directive emphasises that on April 23, the focus will solely be on distributing report cards to students, with no parent-teacher meetings scheduled for that day. The decision to postpone the parent-teachers meeting aims to streamline administrative processes.