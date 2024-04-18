AP: Nomination process for polls to commence today

VIJAYAWADA: Notification for the elections to be held on May 13 for 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary segments in Andhra Pradesh will be issued on Thursday. Officials will start receiving nominations from contesting candidates from Thursday, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the CEO said all necessary arrangements have been made in the districts to receive nominations. The contestants for the parliamentary constituencies have to file their nominations at the district collectorates, while those contesting for the Assembly segments have to file their nominations at the constituency headquarters.
A contestant can file a maximum of four seats of nominations and any candidate can only contest a maximum of two seats. Besides the contesting candidate, another four people will be allowed into the RO office at the time of filing nominations and others will be stopped 100 metres away from the RO office. Only three vehicles of the contestant are allowed for filing a nomination.
The contestant for the parliamentary constituency has to deposit Rs 25,000 and for the Assembly segment Rs 10,000. SC and ST candidates have to pay 50% of the amount. The CEO emphasised that contestants and others have to strictly adhere to MCC while filing nominations.
“CCTV cameras have been set up at the RO offices to record the entire process of nomination filing,” the CEO said and added that as per the ECI guidelines, processions and nomination filing process should be video recorded. The contestants should submit 13 types of documents. Those contesting for the Lok Sabha should submit Form 2A and those for the Assembly Form 2B
Nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm on the notified dates. They will be not received on public holidays. Candidates can either file the nomination on their own or through their proposer. New bank account details should also be submitted along with the nomination. Affidavits have to be submitted through Form 26 and the stamp paper value of Form 26 should be more than Rs 10.
Election schedule
April 18 Nomination filing begins (Gazette notification will be issued)
April 25 Last date for filing of nominations
April 26 Scrutiny of nomination
April 29 last date for withdrawal of nomination
May 13 Date of polling
June 4 Date of counting