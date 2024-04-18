AP: Nomination process for polls to commence today

VIJAYAWADA: Notification for the elections to be held on May 13 for 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary segments in Andhra Pradesh will be issued on Thursday. Officials will start receiving nominations from contesting candidates from Thursday, said Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the CEO said all necessary arrangements have been made in the districts to receive nominations. The contestants for the parliamentary constituencies have to file their nominations at the district collectorates, while those contesting for the Assembly segments have to file their nominations at the constituency headquarters.

A contestant can file a maximum of four seats of nominations and any candidate can only contest a maximum of two seats. Besides the contesting candidate, another four people will be allowed into the RO office at the time of filing nominations and others will be stopped 100 metres away from the RO office. Only three vehicles of the contestant are allowed for filing a nomination.