BJP preparing for polls with extra vigour in AP: Arun Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the upcoming elections with a renewed vigour, said BJP National general secretary Arun Singh.

In a video conference with State executive committee members and the election management committee, Singh stressed the importance of unity within the NDA alliance, urging all members to work together like a family.

Singh highlighted the promising survey results indicating BJP’s potential to secure a significant number of seats in AP. State BJP President Daggubati Purandeshwari emphasised the need for concerted efforts to secure victory in all 175 constituencies. BJP state vice-presidents PVN Madhav and Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju were present.