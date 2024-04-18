Doctors in fray to gauge people’s pulse

VIJAYAWADA: Medical professionals getting elected to the legislative bodies is not new. Andhra Pradesh has a history of several doctors contesting the elections and successfully entering the State Assembly. Who can forget that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a doctor by profession? This time too, several doctors are contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Here are some names
Seediri Appalaraju
He did his MBBS from Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and MD from Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. Practised for 10 years as a doctor, before taking the plunge into politics in 2019. He joined the YSRC, contested Palasa Assembly seat, won, and became a minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet. Now, he is contesting the same seat on YSRC ticket
Tale Rajesh
This 43-year-old candidate hails from a political family. His father Tale Bhadrayya represented Palakonda twice as an MLA. He did MBBS, DNB (Orthopedic Surgeon), and worked at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. He joined the YSRC and is now contesting the Rajam Assembly seat
Chetti Tanuja Rani
A medical professional with a specialisation in epidemiology, Rani holds a medical degree from the International School of Medicine-International University of Kyrgyzstan. Before her political journey, she served as a medical officer in ASR District Medical and Health Office in Paderu. Daughter of former BSNL officer Syam Sunder and nurse Varalakshmi, Tanuja’s political entry marks a significant transition. Her father-in-law is Araku MLA Chetti Palguna, and her husband Vinay is an active member of the ruling party. She is contesting from Araku, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Prades on YSRC ticket
Dasari Sudha
She did her MBBS from Kurnool Medical College in 1999 and worked as a doctor in a private hospital in Kadapa. Her husband Dr G Venkata Subbaiah was Badvel MLA and died of illness in 2021. She contested on YSRC ticket in the byelection and won with a thumping majority.
Byreddy Sabari
Her father Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy is a former minister. She worked as a gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad and earned acclaim for her surgical expertise. She started her political career with the BJP, and recently joined TDP. She is contesting from the Nandyal LS seat.
Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy
A medical professional, who did his MS in General Surgery from University of Mysore, plunged into politics and joined the Congress in 2011. He joined the YSRC in 2014, and unsuccessfully contested from Anaparthi. In 2014, he won the seat and the YSRC has fielded him again from Anaparthi.
Guduri Srinivas
A noted pulmonologist, he did his MBBS from Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, and was a gold medalist. Later, he did his DLO (ENT and MD (Pulmonology). He worked as a Professor of Pulmonary Medicine at GSL Medical College for 10 years. He established a 100-bed Cardio Respiratory Centre -- Vijaya Bharathi Chest Institute in Rajahmundry. Taking a plunge into politics, he joined the YSRC. He is contesting the Rajahmundry Lok Sabah seat now.
ME Sunil Kumar
He is a medical professional from a political family. Sunil’s father K Eranna is a former MLA from Madakasira belonging to the TDP. Sunil, who did his BDS from Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences, worked as a doctor in a government hospital in Hindupur. Deciding to follow the footsteps of his father, he joined the TDP. He is in the election fray from Madakasira constituency.
M Sudheer Reddy
Hailing from a political family, he did his MBBS from Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Science, Mandya, Karnataka. Later, completed his Diploma in Anesthesia. Nephew of ex-minister MV Mysura Reddy, he joined the YSRC in 2011 and contested for the first time from Jammalamadugu in 2019 and won. He is in the election fray from the same segment.