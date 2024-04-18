Doctors in fray to gauge people’s pulse

VIJAYAWADA: Medical professionals getting elected to the legislative bodies is not new. Andhra Pradesh has a history of several doctors contesting the elections and successfully entering the State Assembly. Who can forget that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a doctor by profession? This time too, several doctors are contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Here are some names

Seediri Appalaraju

He did his MBBS from Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada and MD from Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. Practised for 10 years as a doctor, before taking the plunge into politics in 2019. He joined the YSRC, contested Palasa Assembly seat, won, and became a minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet. Now, he is contesting the same seat on YSRC ticket

Tale Rajesh

This 43-year-old candidate hails from a political family. His father Tale Bhadrayya represented Palakonda twice as an MLA. He did MBBS, DNB (Orthopedic Surgeon), and worked at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. He joined the YSRC and is now contesting the Rajam Assembly seat

Chetti Tanuja Rani

A medical professional with a specialisation in epidemiology, Rani holds a medical degree from the International School of Medicine-International University of Kyrgyzstan. Before her political journey, she served as a medical officer in ASR District Medical and Health Office in Paderu. Daughter of former BSNL officer Syam Sunder and nurse Varalakshmi, Tanuja’s political entry marks a significant transition. Her father-in-law is Araku MLA Chetti Palguna, and her husband Vinay is an active member of the ruling party. She is contesting from Araku, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Prades on YSRC ticket