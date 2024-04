VIJAYAWADA: Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy, hailing from Ullapalem village of Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam district, has set an example to the IAS aspirants that one should not allow a personal tragedy to come in the way of dreaming big and achieving it.

He faced adversity early in life, having lost his parents at a young age. Raised by his grandmother, Uday went to Zilla Parishad school and then government colleges. He became a police constable but he left the job when his superiors humiliated him in the presence of his colleagues. Uday made the difficult decision to resign in 2019 after his circle inspector insulted him in front of nearly 60 constables.

Determined to pursue his aspirations, he shifted his focus to civil services. In the recently announced UPSC 2024 civil services results, he made it big. His resilience and dedication kept him ahead of others. He secured an All India rank of 780. His journey from humble beginnings to achieving success in the highly competitive civil services exam serves as an inspiration to many.

Uday lost his mother Jayamma when he was four-and-a-half-years-old and his father Srinivasula Reddy when he was 15-years-old. He was raised by his grandmother Ramanamma, a daily labourer. Uday completed his schooling in Ullapalem village and his high schooling in ZP school. He pursued an Intermediate vocational course in the Lab Technician branch and completed his BA at Jawahar Bharathi Degree College. Now, he is pursuing his MA Political Science through distance education.