Get rid of ‘Jaganasura’, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Rama Rajyam will be back in the State with the blessings of the people after June 4. He also exuded confidence that NDA will surely form the government at both State and the Centre.

Greeting the people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami along with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during Praja Galam meetings at Pedana and Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Naidu called upon the people to get rid of this ‘Jaganasura’ (Jagan Mohan Reddy) as how Lord Rama got rid of Ravana.

“All the pre-poll surveys are indicating the tremendous victory of the NDA in these elections,” he said and opined that the programmes being implemented by the YSRC in the name of ‘Navaratnalu’ are ‘Nakili (fake) Ratnalu’.

Observing that the YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy, has played the rooster knife drama earlier to mislead the people and has become the Chief Minister, the TDP chief said that now he is playing the drama of ‘Gulaka Rai’ (pebble) again to take the people for a ride. He cautioned people from believing it.

Maintaining that TDP, Jana Sena and BJP do not have money like Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP supremo said that the three alliance partners have credibility and follow ethical values. Chandrababu Naidu said assets should be created and wealth generated, but Jagan only squeezed the blood of people by doing liquor business.

He alleged that Jagan had diverted funds meant for drinking water schemes and neglected Machilipatnam port development. At Pedana, assuring support to weavers, he promised 200 units of free power to weavers once NDA forms the government.