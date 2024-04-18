Get rid of ‘Jaganasura’, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Rama Rajyam will be back in the State with the blessings of the people after June 4. He also exuded confidence that NDA will surely form the government at both State and the Centre.
Greeting the people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami along with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during Praja Galam meetings at Pedana and Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Naidu called upon the people to get rid of this ‘Jaganasura’ (Jagan Mohan Reddy) as how Lord Rama got rid of Ravana.
“All the pre-poll surveys are indicating the tremendous victory of the NDA in these elections,” he said and opined that the programmes being implemented by the YSRC in the name of ‘Navaratnalu’ are ‘Nakili (fake) Ratnalu’.
Observing that the YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy, has played the rooster knife drama earlier to mislead the people and has become the Chief Minister, the TDP chief said that now he is playing the drama of ‘Gulaka Rai’ (pebble) again to take the people for a ride. He cautioned people from believing it.
Maintaining that TDP, Jana Sena and BJP do not have money like Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP supremo said that the three alliance partners have credibility and follow ethical values. Chandrababu Naidu said assets should be created and wealth generated, but Jagan only squeezed the blood of people by doing liquor business.
He alleged that Jagan had diverted funds meant for drinking water schemes and neglected Machilipatnam port development. At Pedana, assuring support to weavers, he promised 200 units of free power to weavers once NDA forms the government.
At Machilipatnam, Naidu urged people to vote for the alliance to save Andhra Pradesh. He said that though the flags of the three parties are different, they share a common agenda, which is welfare, development, and safeguarding democracy.
He challenged former minister Perni Nani to tell what he has done for the development of Machilipatnam.
“There is no stopping the corruption and land grabbing of Perni Nani. All the Ganja deals, rowdyism, and settlements are taken care of by his son Perni Kittu,” Naidu added
Stating that Jagan neglected Dalits, as evident from the fact that his party MLC door delivered the body of a Dalit and a MLA seat to a leader, who tonsured Dalits.
Meanwhile, lashing out at Jagan, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said seeking one chance, the YSRC president destroyed Andhra Pradesh. “To teach him a lesson, elect the alliance candidates with a large majority,” he urged people at Pedana.
Stressing that Jagan and his party leaders who looted the natural resources of the State have to be punished. He called upon people to elect Vallabhaneni Balashowry as Machilipatnam MP and Kagitha Krishna Prasad as Pedana MLA.
Taking the opportunity, he mocked Jagan for his remarks the other day that Pawan left Bhimavaram for Pithapuram. “Why had Jagan shifted 70 of his MLAs to other places,” he wondered. He promised to develop the blue economy in the State once the alliance formed the government.
Meanwhile, handing B-Forms to his party candidates for filing nominations from April 18, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said he is happy to give the forms on Rama Navami Day.
On the occasion, he administered a pledge to the party candidates that they would strive for the public welfare. Party candidate for Tenali Nadendla Manohar and others were present.