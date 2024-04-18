Heatwave alert issued in parts of AP for two days

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heatwave alert at isolated pockets across the State on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the State largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

The highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Devalapuram of Nandyal district, followed by 44.3 degrees Celsius at Makkuva of Parvathipuram Manyam district, and Simhadripuram of YSR district, 44.1 degrees Celsius at Ravikamatam of Anakapalle district, Manga Nellore of Tirupati district, Ramabhadrapuram and Tummikapalle of Vizianagaram district, and Donakonda of Prakasam district.

According to APSDMA, 67 mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 125 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Wednesday.

It is forecasted that severe heatwave conditions are likely in 76 mandals and heatwave conditions in 214 mandals on Thursday.

The public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

The IMD emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

These groups are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Additionally, prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems.