I give ‘Six Guarantees’ to people of Kurnool: TG Bharath

Industrialist TG Bharath, who is the TDP nominee for Kurnool Assembly constituency, has come up with ‘Six Guarantees’ in addition to the party’s ‘Super Six’ to develop Kurnool as a Smart City. Bharath has asserted that he will not contest the elections in 2029 if he fails to implement his ‘Six Guarantees’ during the next five years after the win in the elections. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, TG Bharath vowed to strive to get High Court Bench to Kurnool within six months after the formation of the NDA government in the State and at the Centre.

What are the major problems of Kurnool Assembly constituency?

As many as 39 out of the total 52 divisions in the Kurnool Municipal Corporation are facing acute shortage of drinking water. It is also facing severe traffic congestion, drainage problem, lack of employment opportunities and several other issues. Construction of flood retention wall and setting up of the High Court Bench in Kurnool are long pending demands of the people.

What is your development agenda?

I have prepared a separate agenda to develop the city the name of ‘TG Bharath’s Six Guarantees for Kurnool’. Developing Kurnool as a Smart City, setting up of new industries to generate employment for local youth, safety and security of women, besides their economic empowerment, ensuring the welfare of every household, making Kurnool Government General Hospital the number one multi-super specialty hospital, and establishment of the High Court Bench are major aspects of the development agenda.