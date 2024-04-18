I give ‘Six Guarantees’ to people of Kurnool: TG Bharath

Industrialist TG Bharath, who is the TDP nominee for Kurnool Assembly constituency, has come up with ‘Six Guarantees’ in addition to the party’s ‘Super Six’ to develop Kurnool as a Smart City. Bharath has asserted that he will not contest the elections in 2029 if he fails to implement his ‘Six Guarantees’ during the next five years after the win in the elections. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, TG Bharath vowed to strive to get High Court Bench to Kurnool within six months after the formation of the NDA government in the State and at the Centre.
What are the major problems of Kurnool Assembly constituency?
As many as 39 out of the total 52 divisions in the Kurnool Municipal Corporation are facing acute shortage of drinking water. It is also facing severe traffic congestion, drainage problem, lack of employment opportunities and several other issues. Construction of flood retention wall and setting up of the High Court Bench in Kurnool are long pending demands of the people.
What is your development agenda?
I have prepared a separate agenda to develop the city the name of ‘TG Bharath’s Six Guarantees for Kurnool’. Developing Kurnool as a Smart City, setting up of new industries to generate employment for local youth, safety and security of women, besides their economic empowerment, ensuring the welfare of every household, making Kurnool Government General Hospital the number one multi-super specialty hospital, and establishment of the High Court Bench are major aspects of the development agenda.
What are your social service activities?
My father TG Venkatesh and I have been actively involved in social service activities in the district for a quite long time. Our social service activities include performance of mass marriages of poor boys and girls, setting up of mineral water plants, conduct of medical camps and job melas and construction of schools, community halls, Kalyana Mandapams and other structures, and extension of financial aid to the poor and needy people. I have also launched a special drive to curb mosquito menace in Kurnool city. I have also been striving to promote communal harmony in the city in a big way by taking up several initiatives to reach out to Muslim minorities in the city.
How do you rate your winning chances?
Our victory in the election is certain and there is no doubt at all. We are set to thwart the YSRC’s bid to secure hat-trick win of Kurnool Assembly seat. It is a known fact that former Kurnool MLAs SV Mohan Reddy and Abdul Hafeez Khan have failed to deliver goods. My father TG Venkatesh’s contribution to the development of Kurnool as a former MP and minister, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s growth vision will ensure our victory in the elections.
What is your campaign strategy?
I am trying to meet every individual in the constituency if he is voter or not. I offer ‘health card’ to each and every household in the Assembly constituency to undergo free medical check up at Gowri Gopal Hospital in the city. About one lakh health cards have been distributed to the people of the constituency so far. It is not a political sop, it is a health gift to every individual irrespective of his political affiliation. I will focus on highlighting the Super Six of the TDP and my Six Guarantees, besides laying emphasis on my vision for 2024-29 to win the people’s trust.