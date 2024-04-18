Long-pending issues likely to determine fate of contestants in Pattikonda

KURNOOL: While the construction of a tomato processing unit and maintaining water levels in water storage tanks have been long pending, the demand for Polytechnic college, government hostel for women, migration of labour, road widening in town, road connectivity in rural villages and permanent solution for both irrigation and drinking water problems are expected to be the key factors swaying the electorate in the Pattikonda Assembly constituency for the upcoming elections.

The Pattikonda Assembly constituency consists of five mandals—Pattikonda, Krishnagiri, Veldurthi, Tuggali and Maddikera. The total number of electorate are 2,19,373 as of January 2024.

It is important to note that there is no Polytechnic college for students in the constituency as well as a government hostel for women who hail from rural corners of the segment to pursue intermediate and degree in Pattikonda town. Another important issue being faced by people in the constituency is availability of water for cultivation of crops.

In spite of having several storage tanks, ponds and reservoirs in the constituency, the officials have failed to maintain adequate levels of water for irrigation of the fields. Even the elected representatives were lagging behind in solving the water issues faced by the local farmers.

The drying up of water storage tanks is creating a continuous drought-like situation every year and also having a cascading effect on the labourers as they are migrating to cities like Hyderabad, Guntur, and Bengaluru for daily wage works.

K Ganesh, a resident of Pattikonda town, alleged that despite having nearly 37 irrigation water tanks and ponds situated in the constituency, the support for irrigating crops is absent. Almost 70 per cent of total one lakh ayacut have been turned into rain-dependent farm lands due to negligence of political representatives and officials, who failed to maintain the water levels in storage tanks and reservoirs during the rainy season, he lamented.