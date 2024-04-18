LS polls 2024: Kesineni brothers cross swords in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, which has strategic importance for the development of Andhra Pradesh as a whole, is in dire need of infrastructure development to address the increasing urban population, more so after State bifurcation.

One of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, Vijayawada is urban and semi-urban in nature, and like any urban constituency, it is also facing infrastructure problems.

Now, sitting MP Kesineni Nani, who switched over to the YSRC, is facing his brother Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) of TDP in the electoral battle.

Vijayawada has seven Assembly segments — Vijayawada East, Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West, and Mylavaram, which are urban, Jaggaiahpet and Nandiagama are semi-urban, and Tiruvuru has a rural character. It has a population of approximately 22,18,591 and the total electorate in the Lok Sabha constituency is 14,69,858.

Formed in 1952, the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat had Harindranath Chattopadhyay, an independent, as its first MP. He was the younger brother of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu. After him, it was represented by Dr Komarraju Atchamamba of Congress.

In the subsequent three elections, the Lok Sabha seat was represented by K Lakshmana Rao, G Murahari and Chennupati Vidya from the grand old party. Vadde Sobhanadreswara Rao became Vijayawada MP on TDP ticket for the first time in 1984 and again he represented the constituency in 1991.

Parvathaneni Upendra of Congress was elected twice from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, followed by Gadde Rammohan of TDP once, and Lagadapati Rajagopal of Congress twice. After him, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) of TDP won in 2014 and 2019.