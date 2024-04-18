Penamaluru to witness tough fight

VIJAYAWADA: With the elections fast approaching, the Penamaluru constituency emerges as a focal point of intense political activity and strategic alliances.
Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, contesting from Penamaluru for the first time, faces formidable challenges from non-local factors. However, the charisma of CM YS Jagan and the schemes of YSRC pave a promising path for him.
In contrast, the TDP has strategically nominated local leader Bode Prasad, leveraging his previous victory in Penamaluru in 2014. Prasad’s long-standing service activities in the constituency bolster his candidacy, drawing support from various sectors. The segment, encompassing over 2.7 lakh voters, boasts a diverse demographic, including significant Kamma, Kapu, BC, Muslim, and Dalit communities.
With a track record of winning from Pedana in 2009 and 2019, Jogi steps into a new battleground where he lacks direct contact with voters. He relies heavily on the local YSRC cadre for campaign support. However, his non-local status poses a potential hurdle, requiring time to acclimate to the segment’s dynamics and garner voter trust.
Interestingly, political rivals Bode Prasad and Kolusu Parthasarathy, who previously contested against each other, have joined forces in a bid to secure victory for the TDP. Parthasarathy’s switch from YSRC to TDP adds another layer of complexity to the electoral landscape, as he now campaigns across the segment.
The strategic planning by leaders takes into account caste equations and winning prospects, highlighting the importance of community alliances in securing electoral success.
Reflecting on past elections, Penamaluru has remained politically volatile, with no party winning the segment consecutively since its inception in 2008. In the 2019 assembly polls, Parthasarathy clinched victory with 47% of the vote share, riding the wave of YSRC’s popularity. However, Prasad’s defeat underscores the challenges faced by the TDP. Despite of the political strength that the constituency posses, long-pending issues remain unsolved for decades.
A resident of Poranki, Bhukya Sowjanya expressed concerns about the drinking water issues prevailing in various parts of the segment. She highlighted that even minor rainfall leads to sewage contamination in boreholes. Despite the proximity of Yanamalakudaru and Pedapulipaka, Chaudavaram to the Krishna (Bandar) canal, many villages in the constituency, including YSR Tadigadapa Municipality lack access to Krishna water. Furthermore, there seems to be a lack of initiative from leaders to construct waterhead tanks, leaving residents without a sustainable solution. Several ponds were also illegally occupied, she said. Sowjanya lamented that while leaders make election promises, they fail to address the underlying issues.
Maridu Bhaskara Rao of Penamaluru highlighted the severe drainage issues plaguing the villages in the area. He emphasised that sewage flowing on the roads leads to numerous problems for residents. Inadequate garbage disposal facilities contribute to sanitation concerns in many areas. The presence of dilapidated roads exacerbates traffic problems.
A resident from Kanuru, M Nageswara Rao expressed dismay over the stalled construction of the Pantakalava road which is from Patamata to Ganguru, initiated to alleviate traffic congestion for the constituency’s residents. The project came to a halt midway due to issues with the approach road at Siddhartha Engineering College, resulting in its incomplete status to date. Despite leaders being aware of this long standing problem, little attention has been paid to address it over the years.
Another resident of Poranki, Pannamaneni Srinivasa Rao raised concerns about the plight of tenant farmers in the constituency. He noted these farmers are not receiving support prices for their produce and are also being deprived of government schemes due to the absence of Parmar cards. Additionally, the lack of market yard and godown facilities leaves local farmers with no means to store their grains.
Many problems have afflicted the people of the constituency for decades. Yet, it remains to be seen whether leaders will uphold their promises made during elections, fulfil their commitments, and earn forgiveness from the people.