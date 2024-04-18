Penamaluru to witness tough fight

VIJAYAWADA: With the elections fast approaching, the Penamaluru constituency emerges as a focal point of intense political activity and strategic alliances.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, contesting from Penamaluru for the first time, faces formidable challenges from non-local factors. However, the charisma of CM YS Jagan and the schemes of YSRC pave a promising path for him.

In contrast, the TDP has strategically nominated local leader Bode Prasad, leveraging his previous victory in Penamaluru in 2014. Prasad’s long-standing service activities in the constituency bolster his candidacy, drawing support from various sectors. The segment, encompassing over 2.7 lakh voters, boasts a diverse demographic, including significant Kamma, Kapu, BC, Muslim, and Dalit communities.

With a track record of winning from Pedana in 2009 and 2019, Jogi steps into a new battleground where he lacks direct contact with voters. He relies heavily on the local YSRC cadre for campaign support. However, his non-local status poses a potential hurdle, requiring time to acclimate to the segment’s dynamics and garner voter trust.

Interestingly, political rivals Bode Prasad and Kolusu Parthasarathy, who previously contested against each other, have joined forces in a bid to secure victory for the TDP. Parthasarathy’s switch from YSRC to TDP adds another layer of complexity to the electoral landscape, as he now campaigns across the segment.