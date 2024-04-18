Vignan varsity releases V-Sat 2024 test results

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-Sat’24) results of B.Tech/B.Pharm/B.Sc.Agri Science courses of Vignan’s University were released on Wednesday by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan.

On the occasion, Prof Nagabhushan said that about 40,000 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North India have appeared for the exam. Compared to last year, 10,000 more applications received. The Admission counseling based on VSAT is scheduled from April 24 - 30 in the varsity premises at Vadlamudi.

He emphasised that in Vignan’s Deemed to be University, the continuous updating of the syllabus on semester basis ensures that the students are always well versed on industry relevant skills. From the academic year 2022-23, R-22 regulations were implemented in which every topic of the syllabus is integrated to laboratory and project based learning makes interesting and attractive.

This helps the student to gain a complete understanding rather than simply memorizing and remembering the subject. Continuous assessment ensures continuity in learning and improvement in the learning profile because of continuous feedback.

In addition to the regular teaching, a 200 hours Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) programme is part of the UG curriculum.