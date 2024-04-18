YSRC all set to repulse march of Jana Sena in Rajanagaram segment?

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajanagaram Assembly constituency is witnessing a keen tussle between the ruling YSRC and the Jana Sena party, which has grown in size and influence across three mandals in the constituency in East Godavari district.

Considering the ensuing elections prestigious, YSRC candidate and sitting MLA Jakkampudi Raja is not relying merely on his party colleagues to repulse the march of Jana Sena. He has already been extensively touring in the constituency for the last three months.

On the other hand, JSP candidate Battula Balarama Krishna along with his family members is leaving no stone unturned and has been campaigning vigorously for the past three months. Remember, both the contenders belong to the Kapu community.

While Kamma community are socially and economically dominant in Seethanagaram mandal, Kapu community are wielding upperhand in Rajanagaram and Korukonda mandals.

Established in 2009 as per the Delimitation Orders, Rajanagaram Assembly seat was won by TDP candidate Pendurthi Venkatesh in the 2009 and 2014 elections. However, YSRC wrested the seat from the TDP candidate in the 2019 elections.

Keeping in view of the Kapu community dominance in deciding the fate of the candidates, TDP has allocated the seat to Jana Sena as part of the alliance in the ensuing elections.

Battula Balarama Krishna, who is a novice to politics, promised to introduce corporate-level education to elementary school and to set up a junior and degree colleges to impart quality education to students. Pointing out the acute drinking water problem in the constituency, the JSP candidate has assured the people that he would strive to rope in funds to provide water tap connections to every household in the segment.