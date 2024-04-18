YSRC complains to CEO seeking action against Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer to intervene and direct TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to remove the ‘Psycho Povali....Cycle Ravali’ song from the latter’s Youtube channel and also from playing it in public meetings.

YSRC Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and others submitted a representation to Additional CEO Koteswara Rao stating that the TDP is playing the provocative song terming the Chief Minister as a ‘Psycho’. “The search of the song online would indicate that it was uploaded and published on the Youtube channel of Lokesh. The song is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct,’’

Vishnu said and wanted the ECI to direct TDP to desist from playing the song in public meetings. Vishnu also sought stringent action against Lokesh and TDP for such alleged inflammatory, defamatory and obnoxious actions.

In another representation, Vishnu lodged a complaint against Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for making personal remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra in Kurnool.

Vishnu said Balakrishna’s remarks were replete with statements and expressions intended to denigrate and belittle his political adversaries, thus straying far from the norms of respectful and dignified campaigning. They urged the ECI to investigate into the speech of the leader for violation of the MCC.