22 papers filed for 1 MP and 7 MLA seats in Palnadu district

GUNTUR: As many as 22 nominations have been filed for one Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district on Thursday.

With the nomination process for elections in AP began on Thursday, as many as 12 candidates filed 22 nominations on the first day in Palnadu district.

TDP MP candidate Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu submitted his nomination to Narasaraopet LS constituency reporting officer and Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti at collectorate in Narasaraopet. Apart from this, Narasaraopet TDP MLA candidate Dr Chadalavada Arvinda Babu, and Macherla TDP candidate Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy are among others who filed their nominations.

Palnadu district administration is taking all necessary action to enforce MCC in the district, said the Collector. Addressing a press conference at Palnadu Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday, he said that, as the nomination schedule has started on April 18, necessary action has been taken to increase vigil at checkposts and intensify vehicle checkings. He also informed that unaccounted cash, and freebies worth `1.7 crore has been seized till now, he added.