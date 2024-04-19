Andhra Pradesh: 39 MP, 190 MLA nominees file papers

VIJAYAWADA: The election process has begun in the State with contestants of the major parties filing their nominations amid massive rallies. Prominent among those who filed their nominations on Thursday, are NDA’s Y Sujana Chowdary, and Kadapa MP candidate Bhupesh Reddy of TDP, YSRC candidate for Hindupur Joladarashi Shantha, Rajampet YSRC candidate PV Midhun Reddy, TDP Lok Sabha candidate for Narasaraopet Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu. On behalf of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP, BJP and JSP leaders submitted nomination papers at the municipal corporation office in Mangalagiri.

In Nellore, YSRC candidate Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and TDP contender Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy filed their nominations for Kovur Assembly segment. YSRC candidate Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy filed his nomination in Kavali and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of TDP in Nellore rural segment.

TDP Chittoor parliamentary segment candidate D Prasad Rao, Challa Ramachandra Reddy of TDP for Punganur filed their nominations. G Bhanu Prakash filed his papers in Nagari, MC Vijayananda Reddy of YSRC and GC Jagan Mohan of TDP filed their nominations for Chittoor Assembly seat.

According to the Election Commission, on day one of filing nominations, a total of 39 nominations were filed for parliamentary constituencies, and 190 for Assembly segments.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said the gazette notification for both Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections was issued on Thursday, which also marks the commencement of receiving nominations.

“As per the election commission guidelines, nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm at the prescribed place in the prescribed format. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. After that, the final list of candidates will be released and a ballot paper will be prepared. Election will be held on May 13 and results will be out on June 4,” he explained.

The CEO said the timings of the polling for all the Assembly segments except six in Araku parliamentary constituency will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Polling will be held for Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram from 7 am to 4 pm and for Palakonda, Kurupam and Saluru from 7 am to 5 pm.

The maximum limit of election expenditure by a candidate for a parliamentary constituency is `95 lakh and for an Assembly segment `40 lakh.

“The Election Commission has appointed a general observer, a police observer, and an expenditure observer for the State as special observers. Besides them, there will be 50 general observers, 18 police observers, 25 expenditure observers for parliamentary constituencies, and 50 expenditure observers for Assembly seats,” he added.

On voting from home, he said, according to the newly amended Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, optional facility of postal ballot will be provided to persons who are employed in essential services, senior citizens (above 85 years of age), and Persons with Disability. “Before that from April 18 to 22, consent of these voters for the home voting facility will be taken. Only for those who gave their consent, this facility will be provided. They will be referred to as absentee voters. There are 2.12 lakh 85-year and above-aged voters and 5.30 lakh PWD voters in the State,” the CEO added.