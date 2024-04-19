Andhra Pradesh: Doctorates-turned politicians

Merugu Nagarjuna
The Minister for Social Welfare completed his Master of Commerce, Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Andhra University. He worked as a Professor at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He started his political journey with the Indian National Congress. Later, he joined the YSRC. In 2019, he was elected from Vemuru Assembly constituency. Now, he is contesting from Santhanuthalapadu Assembly segment in Prakasam district.
P Ramachandra Reddy
The veteran politician from Chittoor district and the Minister for Energy completed MA and did PhD in Sociology from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. He has contested the elections nine times so far. For the 10th time, he is in the fray from Punganur Assembly constituency
Kakani Govardhan Reddy
The Agriculture Minister is highly educated. He did his PhD from Vikrama Simhapuri University. He started his political journey in 2006 with the Congress and joined the YSRC in 2011. In 2014, he was elected from Sarvepalli and retained the seat in 2019. Now, he is again in the fray from the same Assembly segment
Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy
The sitting Chandragiri MLA got doctorate from Sri Venkateswara University in 2009. He started his political journey with the Congress. In 2011, he joined the YSRC. In 2014, he was elected from Chandragiri and he retained the Assembly seat in 2019. Now, he is contesting from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency
Ponguru Narayana
The former Minister for Municipal Administration studied BA Mathematics and Statistics at VR College in Nellore in 1977. Subsequently, he completed MSc in 1979 and did PhD in Statistics from Sri Venkateswara University. He worked as a lecturer for sometime. The former MLC is now contesting from Nellore City
Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi
The two-time MP did her PhD in Philosophy and Law from Andhra University. Wife of Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, she started her political career with the Congress. She joined the YSRC along with her husband. Now, she is in the fray from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency
VM Thomas
Founder of Chennai Fertility Centre and Research Institute, he completed Master’s degree in Biotechnology, and got doctorate in Reproductive Biology from Karnataka University. He started his political career with the TDP.Now, he is in the fray from GD Nellore Assembly constituency in Chittoor district
K Murali Mohan
A journalist by profession, Murali Mohan did his Master’s in Journalism and Commerce. He did his PhD in Journalism. He is an active member of IJU. He started his political career with the TDP. Now, he is contesting from Putalapattu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district