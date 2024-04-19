Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Doctorates-turned politicians

Academicians and intellectuals taking a plunge into politics to serve the people is quite common in a democracy. Here are some of the highly educated contestants with doctorates in different subjects.
Representative Image
Representative ImageExpress Illustration
S Guru Srikanth

Merugu Nagarjuna

The Minister for Social Welfare completed his Master of Commerce, Master of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Andhra University. He worked as a Professor at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He started his political journey with the Indian National Congress. Later, he joined the YSRC. In 2019, he was elected from Vemuru Assembly constituency. Now, he is contesting from Santhanuthalapadu Assembly segment in Prakasam district.

Merugu Nagarjuna
Merugu Nagarjuna

P Ramachandra Reddy

The veteran politician from Chittoor district and the Minister for Energy completed MA and did PhD in Sociology from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. He has contested the elections nine times so far. For the 10th time, he is in the fray from Punganur Assembly constituency

Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Kakani Govardhan Reddy

The Agriculture Minister is highly educated. He did his PhD from Vikrama Simhapuri University. He started his political journey in 2006 with the Congress and joined the YSRC in 2011. In 2014, he was elected from Sarvepalli and retained the seat in 2019. Now, he is again in the fray from the same Assembly segment

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

The sitting Chandragiri MLA got doctorate from Sri Venkateswara University in 2009. He started his political journey with the Congress. In 2011, he joined the YSRC. In 2014, he was elected from Chandragiri and he retained the Assembly seat in 2019. Now, he is contesting from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency

Ponguru Narayana

The former Minister for Municipal Administration studied BA Mathematics and Statistics at VR College in Nellore in 1977. Subsequently, he completed MSc in 1979 and did PhD in Statistics from Sri Venkateswara University. He worked as a lecturer for sometime. The former MLC is now contesting from Nellore City

Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi
Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi

Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi

The two-time MP did her PhD in Philosophy and Law from Andhra University. Wife of Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, she started her political career with the Congress. She joined the YSRC along with her husband. Now, she is in the fray from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency

VM Thomas

Founder of Chennai Fertility Centre and Research Institute, he completed Master’s degree in Biotechnology, and got doctorate in Reproductive Biology from Karnataka University. He started his political career with the TDP.Now, he is in the fray from GD Nellore Assembly constituency in Chittoor district

K Murali Mohan

A journalist by profession, Murali Mohan did his Master’s in Journalism and Commerce. He did his PhD in Journalism. He is an active member of IJU. He started his political career with the TDP. Now, he is contesting from Putalapattu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district

K Murali Mohan
K Murali Mohan
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com