Andhra Pradesh: Doctorates-turned politicians

Kakani Govardhan Reddy

The Agriculture Minister is highly educated. He did his PhD from Vikrama Simhapuri University. He started his political journey in 2006 with the Congress and joined the YSRC in 2011. In 2014, he was elected from Sarvepalli and retained the seat in 2019. Now, he is again in the fray from the same Assembly segment

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

The sitting Chandragiri MLA got doctorate from Sri Venkateswara University in 2009. He started his political journey with the Congress. In 2011, he joined the YSRC. In 2014, he was elected from Chandragiri and he retained the Assembly seat in 2019. Now, he is contesting from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency

Ponguru Narayana

The former Minister for Municipal Administration studied BA Mathematics and Statistics at VR College in Nellore in 1977. Subsequently, he completed MSc in 1979 and did PhD in Statistics from Sri Venkateswara University. He worked as a lecturer for sometime. The former MLC is now contesting from Nellore City