Andhra Pradesh: From ice apples to mangoes, seasonal fruits flood markets

GUNTUR : The arrival of seasonal fruits in the markets is offering a much-needed respite to the public, who are reeling under scorching heat. As heat wave-like conditions are prevailing in several districts, consumption of summer seasonal fruits, including ice apples, watermelon, jackfruit, and coconut water has increased considerably in the past couple of weeks. Following this, the sales of these fruits are at peak, even though the peak summer is still more than a month away.

Ice apples, locally known as ‘Thati Munjulu’ due to its tarty flavour, is the primary choice of the public, as they are pocket friendly with prices ranging from Rs 50-70 per dozen. Meanwhile, the high prices of mango are not dampening the sales, as people are ready to spend a few extra bucks to enjoy this seasonal fruit. Its prices range from Rs 100-150 per kg depending on the variety.

However, the vendors are predicting that the prices might go down in the next couple of weeks, as the mango yield was good this year due to suitable climatic conditions and additional loads of mangoes will soon hit the market. Even the retailers in the city saw a brisk sale in recent days. The retail vendors are selling the produce Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg more than the price at wholesale markets.

Watermelon, with high water content, is a summer saviour and is available at Rs 20-Rs 30 per kg. Even though a wide variety of summer fruits are available, watermelon is always the market leader, says D Rangadu, a fruit vendor at Guntur market. Cut into equal pieces and arranged in an attractive way, watermelon never fails to attract passersby. It is a good remedy for dehydration, apart from its cooling effect.

Several juice shops and cafes are including various recipes of these fruits into their menus to attract the customers. “People are more health conscious now than in the past and are opting to drink fruit juices rather than soft drinks as summer drinks. So, we are also offering various varieties to improve our clientele,” said R Rama Krishna, owner of a fruit juice shop in the city.

As the mercury level rises, doctors and dieticians advise people to consume seasonal fruits the natural way without adding artificial sweeteners, especially while consuming fruit juices. Consuming seasonal fruits that provide is recommended to beat the heat.