Andhra Pradesh: Roadblocks for voting irk tribals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amidst enduring struggles for basic infrastructure, tribal communities face yet another challenge as they grapple with the hard task of travelling over 10 kilometres to reach their polling stations during elections.

The oversight and non-selection of suitable polling stations by officials have left these tribal villagers disheartened.

As many as 532 voters from 11 out of 15 villages in Cheemalapadu Panchayat have been urging authorities to establish a polling booth at MPPC School in Jogumpet so that they do not have to walk long distances to cast their votes.

Recently, TNIE visited a few tribal villages, including Ajaypuram, Rayapadu, and Kadagedda, in the Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalle district.

Ajaypuram, inhabited by the ST Konda Dora tribes, has 25 families with nearly 200 residents and 60 eligible voters.