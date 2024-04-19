AP: Candidates look for auspicious days to file nomination papers

KURNOOL : The candidates from both ruling and opposition parties are looking for auspicious days to file their nomination papers for Kurnool and Nandyal Lok Sabha as well as Assembly seats, while some of them have already submitted their forms on Thursday, the first day of receiving nomination papers.

A few candidates have already decided on dates to file their nomination papers after consulting almanacs and astrologists, while others are still in the process of consulting them. The candidates could file their nomination papers till April 25 between 11 am and 3 pm. They have been asked to arrive before 3 pm to file their nominations. After this cut off time, tokens will be distributed to those waiting in line, and their nominations will be accepted accordingly.

Further, candidates submitting nominations online through the Suvidha portal must also physically submit their papers to the constituency assistant returning officers (AROs) by the end of the nomination deadline to avoid invalidation. General Observers assigned to the district will arrive by April 25, and the returning officers concerned will scrutinise the nominations on April 26. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is April 29.

Almanac reader and astrologer T Raghurama Sharma, who is the main priest of Sangameswara Swamy temple, said any day is suitable between 11 am and 12.30 pm during Abhijit Lagnam which is continuing at present. As per Krodhi Nama Telugu year almanac, people who belong to Dhanuss, Makara, Karkata and Midhuna Rasis have everything good for them, he said.

A majority of candidates are preferring April 18 and 19 as they happen to be the most auspicious days. A few others consider April 22 as a suitable day for filing nominations based on their birth and names.

Meanwhile, Kurnool Lok Sabha TDP candidate B Nagaraju, TDP candidate for Kodumur Assembly seat Boggula Dastagiri, YSRC nominee Audimulapu Satish, YSRC candidate Butta Renuka for Yemmiganur, TDP candidate B Jayanageswara Reddy,YSRC candidate for Srisailam Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, TDP candidate Budda Rajasekhar Reddy filed their nominations papers on Thursday.

KE Shyam Babu (Pathikonda TDP), Kangati Sridevi (Pathikonda YSRC) and Dr Parthasarathi (Adoni BJP) will be filing their papers on April 19, Alur TDP candidate Veerabhadra Goud on April 20, Adoni YSRC candidate Y Sai Prasad Reddy and Panyam YSRC candidate Katasani Rambhupal Reddy on April 22, Alur YSRC candidate Veerupakshi on April 23 and Panyam TDP candidate Gowru Charitha Reddy on April 24.

Apart from this on the very first day of the nominations on Thursday, three candidates filed papers for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat while 12 nominees for seven Assembly seats in Kurnool district. Similarly, two nominations were filed for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat while seven nominations were filed for seven Assembly seats in Nandyal district.